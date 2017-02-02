Donald Trump with low approval in NJ
A majority of New Jersey adults disapprove of Donald Trump at the start of his presidency, don't like his cabinet appointments, and feel his foreign policy inexperience will render the U.S. more vulnerable, a poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University's PublicMind says.
