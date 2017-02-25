Dominican fugitive arrested for murder by ICE and U.S. Marshals
Under President Trump's new immigration priorities, federal agents are looking not only on undocumented aliens who've committed crimes in the United States, but also those wanted for crimes in their home countries. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Fugitive Operations Officers and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a Dominican fugitive wanted for murder Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC