Dear Congress: Don't take my 4-year-old son's life-saving health care away | Opinion
As Congress inches toward repealing the Affordable Care Act with no apparent replacement, the health and lives of tens of millions of Americans hangs in the balance. My 4-year-old son is one of them, and I urge New Jersey's four congressmen who recently voted to advance repeal to hear his story, to think about his future and to explain why they want to take away his affordable and life-saving coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC