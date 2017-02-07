Cutting funds to NJ's sanctuary cities: How much money? Can it be done?
Soon after he was sworn in as president of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order designed to punish so-called sanctuary cities that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants by withholding federal funds. Many questions remain about the executive order, including what specific funds the president is referring to, and even what a "sanctuary city" is.
