Crews contain forest fire that burned about 570 acres
Firefighters have contained a blaze that burned about 570 acres of the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in southern New Jersey. State officials say the fire that was initially discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday in Manchester Township didn't cause any property damage or necessitate any evacuations.
