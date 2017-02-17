Christie taking on the wrong opponent again | Editorial

In the snowballing farce loosely known as his career, Chris Christie figures his only path to redemption is to out-Trump his political hero for spite and pettiness - but he needs help in selecting his targets. With the Port Authority capital budget finally nailed down - and with minimal input from a governor emasculated by Bridgegate - Christie cranked up the bile after his speech before the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Thursday by attacking Sens. Loretta Weinberg and Bob Gordon for helping PA Chairman John Degnan secure $3.5 billion in funding for a new bus terminal.

