Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ ext...

Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ extension22 minutes | New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ extension Calling the program an "abject failure," Christie rejected letting original five towns remain in economic program Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kuDq1p Gov. Chris Christie on Friday conditionally vetoed the Legislature's attempt to extend the Urban Enterprise Zone status for its five charter communities, calling the economic revitalization program an "abject failure" with a "devastating impact" on state revenue. Christie had rejected a similar measure five months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Fri waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
News Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ... Jan 24 Lee King Crotch 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC