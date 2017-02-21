Central Jersey school bus driver admits emailing child porn
A 31-year-old township man who used his email to share child porn that he allegedly claimed he had created has pleaded guilty. Christopher Walsh, of this township's Yardville section, faces up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised released when he is sentenced on a federal count count of receiving and distributing child pornography.
