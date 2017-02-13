Cannon aside, Belleville Chinese fest was a blast52 minutes | Belleville
Cannon aside, Belleville Chinese fest was a blast Some 200 people representing 33 Chinese-American groups from across New Jersey gathered for the celebration. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l9li0T Around 200 people representing 33 Chinese-American groups from across the state were in attendance to celebrate the Chinese New Year held in the Belleville Senior and Recreation Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC