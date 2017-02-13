Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jer...

Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania, Donates $100,000 in Baby Items to ...

PATERSON, NJ [February 10, 2017] - Dolores Catania of Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jersey presented a generous donation of newborn baby items to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey on February 2, 2017. Dolores visited the hospital with over $100,000 worth of baby blankets and swaddles from Aden + Anais Inc., presenting them to parents who recently delivered their babies at St. Joseph's but needed additional care at the NICU.

