Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania, Donates $100,000 in Baby Items to ...
PATERSON, NJ [February 10, 2017] - Dolores Catania of Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jersey presented a generous donation of newborn baby items to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey on February 2, 2017. Dolores visited the hospital with over $100,000 worth of baby blankets and swaddles from Aden + Anais Inc., presenting them to parents who recently delivered their babies at St. Joseph's but needed additional care at the NICU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC