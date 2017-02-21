Black Maria Film Festival returning to SCCC Saturday
The Black Maria Film Festival launched its 36th annual tour this month with a series of distinctive New Jersey programs that will culminate with a return to Sussex County Community College on Saturday. The Black Maria Film Festival, founded by filmmaker and teacher John Columbus in 1981, is dedicated to creativity and innovation in the moving-image arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Tue
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC