Bill to Support NJ Military Installations Signed into Law
Legislation Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and R. Bruce Land sponsored to support businesses and workforce tied to New Jersey's five military installations is now law. New Jersey's military installations provide 45,631 direct jobs and 27,603 indirect jobs, according to the July 2015 Military Installation Growth and Development Task Force report.
