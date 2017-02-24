Bill banning declawing advances
Tips to stop unwanted scratching If you are worried about your cat damaging your home, or want to avoid unwanted scratching, start with these tips: Keep their claws trimmed to minimize damage to household items. Provide stable scratching posts and boards around your home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC