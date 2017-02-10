Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Earnings for Full Year and Fourth Quarter
Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. , holding company for Bank of New Jersey, reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $4.0 million compared to net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, a decrease of $807 thousand or 16.8%. Earnings per diluted share were $0.64 for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $0.79 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2015, a decrease of $0.15.
