Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces...

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Earnings for Full Year and Fourth Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. , holding company for Bank of New Jersey, reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $4.0 million compared to net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, a decrease of $807 thousand or 16.8%. Earnings per diluted share were $0.64 for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $0.79 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2015, a decrease of $0.15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... 12 hr waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
News Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ... Jan 24 Lee King Crotch 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC