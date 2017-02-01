As traffic deaths rise, group says N.J. highway safety laws fall short

WASHINGTON -- A weak seat belt law for rear-seat occupants is preventing New Jersey from being a leader in highway safety , according to a report by an advocacy group pushing for additional laws to protect motorists and passengers. The annual report by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, a coalition of consumer groups and insurance companies, highlighted the absence of a state law allowing police officers to pull over a car if the rear occupants are not wearing seat belts.

