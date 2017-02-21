Another spring-like winter day soars near record territory
Parks across New Jersey were bustling again on Saturday, and lots of people were decked out in shorts and T-shirts as temperatures climbed into the spring-like 70s on the final Saturday of February -- a month that's supposed to be bitterly cold. Although the mercury was as much as 25 to 30 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, except in coastal areas, no daily records were broken across the Garden State, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC