7 things to know about New Jersey's snowy Thursday
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the Garden State until Thursday afternoon, with a large area of 6+ inches of accumulation expected. As expected, our winter storm arrived just after midnight Thursday morning, bringing snow to the northern third of New Jersey and mostly rain to the rest of the state.
