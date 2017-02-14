3 Sussex municipalities cutting power bills
Electricity costs for residents in three Sussex County municipalities will be reduced by about 22 percent next month as those towns join with four Warren County municipalities in an energy aggregation program. Joining with Fredon for the next 20 months are Andover and Stanhope boroughs in Sussex County and the Warren County townships of Hope, Hardwick, Harmony and Knowlton.
