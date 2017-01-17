Worker killed after slabs of marble fall in him
Authorities say a New Jersey man has been killed after he was pinned under slabs of marble. Police in Washington Township said that 60-year-old Johnnie Tharp died in the accident Thursday at the business where he worked, Dente Trading Marble & Granite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|8 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC