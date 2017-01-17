Women's March takes to D.C. and 6 NJ cities day after Trump sworn in
Nearly 14,000 people from New Jersey are planning to take buses to Saturday's Women's March on Washington. And those who can't make the trip can still participate within the confines of the Garden State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC