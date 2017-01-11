Wisniewski voted with GOP against Dem...

Wisniewski voted with GOP against Democratic presidential victory

John Wisniewski was one of five Assembly Democrats who joined all Republicans in the lower chamber Dec. 13, 2007, by opposing the National Popular Vote Act. Wisniewski voted against A 4225 - National Popular Vote Act, a law that includes the state of New Jersey in an agreement among various states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote in a presidential election.

