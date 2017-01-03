Will the 'road to nowhere'-NJ's Route 55-ever go somewhere?

Despite a projected $1.23 billion annually going into New Jersey's coffers to fund road projects from the recent 23-cent-a-gallon gas tax hike, drivers in the southern portion of the state could still be on the road to nowhere when it comes to the completion of fabled Route 55. But officials are studying a rising number of fatalities and other motor vehicle accidents near the current end of Route 55 here - where a 20-mile extension of the roadway was to have been constructed in the 1960s as part of the "Cape May Expressway" but was never finished - to determine how to make the heavily traveled Shore-traffic corridor safer.

