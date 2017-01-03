Will Chris Christie get his mojo back in 2017?
The New Jersey governor, who washed out early in the presidential race after once being considered the Republican Party's favorite and then was squeezed out of a senior role in President-elect Donald Trump 's administration, recently relayed a story about something his wife said just as the new year began. "When the clock struck 12 on Saturday night into Sunday morning and they had that '2017' lit up at the bottom of where the ball drops in Times Square, she looked at me and said, 'Well, hell, we made it to 2017,'" Christie recalled during a bill signing this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC