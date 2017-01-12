Wide range of animals present rabies threat in New Jersey
News that a Warren County man was bitten by a coyote that was rabid serves as a reminder that all sorts of mammals can carry the potentially lethal virus - even in a highly populated state like New Jersey. Twenty different species of pets and wildlife have tested positive for rabies in the last few years, with some unexpected culprits in the mix, according to data collected by the N.J. Department of Health.
