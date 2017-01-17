Why these N.J. Trump supporters traveled to the inauguration

But the day after Trump pulled off a stunning upset over Democrat Hillary Clinton , Dominguez made a decision: He would travel to Washington D.C. to watch the brazen, often controversial Republican get inaugurated. "I thought his style was dismissive," Dominguez said about an hour after seeing Trump get sworn in as America's 45th president on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.