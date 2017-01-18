Who will be the next top prosecutor i...

Who will be the next top prosecutor in New Jersey?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Who will be the next top prosecutor in New Jersey? Trump to pick Garden State's next top federal prosecutor Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jXuEs8 Legal and political insiders are still wondering who might be the next federal prosecutor for New Jersey after Inauguration Day, and whether the state's top Republican, Gov. Chris Christie, will have any say in the process. The top prosecutor job in each of the 94 federal judicial districts is a political appointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker Jan 15 kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC