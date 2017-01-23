What Trump's move to kill off Obamacare means for N.J.

TRENTON -- Democratic lawmakers on Monday warned that President Donald Trump's Friday executive order calling for the repeal of Obamacare could leave hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents without health insurance and blow a $1 billion hole in the state budget. Since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014, the federally funded expansion of Medicaid has brought health care to more than 700,000 Garden State residents who couldn't previously afford it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.