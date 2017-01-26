We're Thinking Sunshine! Volunteer as a Fresh Air Host Family
Fresh Air summers are filled with children running barefoot through the grass, gazing at star-filled skies and swimming for the first time. This summer, join volunteer host families in Central and Southern New Jersey, and open your heart and home to a Fresh Air child.
