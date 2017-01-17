Warren County congressman says he's $...

Warren County congressman says he's $2k-a-month cheaper than Garrett

Read more: The Jersey Journal

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottmeier, D-Warren, takes the House oath of office administered by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., during a mock swearing-in ceremony Jan. 3, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo The new congressman serving New Jersey's 5th Congressional District announced the locations of his district offices Wednesday, and says the rent is more than $2,000 a month cheaper compared to his predecessor. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat whose district covers part of Warren County , bested seven-term Republican incumbent Scott Garrett in 2016.

