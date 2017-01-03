Warming temperatures are coming, with some ice and some rain
Yes, 60 degree weather is just two days away for the Garden State, but we also have some wintry and wet weather to deal with this week. I don't know about you, but I'm getting pretty sick of this teeth-chattering, bone-chilling cold! The good news is that the next three days will feature a big warmup for New Jersey.
