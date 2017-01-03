Walkable, urban neighborhoods are transforming how we live in N.J. | Opinion
An artist rendering shows The Green at Bloomfield, a 140-unit mixed-use, apartment building that opened in the Essex County township in the fall. The Green is just one of a wave of development centered around New Jersey's many public transit stations, meant to capitalize on the growing demand for walkable, urban neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC