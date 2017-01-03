US Sen. Warren backs bill to ban registry based on religion
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is joining other Democratic senators including New Jersey's Cory Booker in backing legislation aimed at blocking the creation of a federal religious registry. The Massachusetts Democrat said targeting people based on their religion goes against American values and makes the country less safe.
