Urge Booker, Menendez to reject DeVos at Education Secretary | Opinion
I believe strongly that government is a tool to unify communities. Governments big and small can do this, but they must be thoughtful and they must have the interests of all community members in mind when they act to achieve it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC