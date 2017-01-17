Turnpike mess: Traffic backups as fra...

Turnpike mess: Traffic backups as fracture closes connector bridge to PA, Exit 6

A fracture on the Connector Bridge between the New Jersey Turnpike and Pennsylvania Turnpike was affecting both highways Friday afternoon. New Jersey Turnpike spokesman Tom Feeney said an inspection on Friday afternoon revealed a fracture on an eastbound approach ramp onto the Connector Bridge leaving Pennsylvania, forcing the immediate closure of the entire bridge in both directions.

