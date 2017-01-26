Trump's war on the environment must be fought locally | Editorial
The last president recognized climate change as the greatest long-term threat facing the planet, so he enacted rules that cut emissions across our economy, hiked fuel efficiency standards, and, in a masterstroke of diplomacy, brokered the first international accord to reduce greenhouse gases in Paris. The current president spent his first week taking steps toward enforcing his credo that "environmentalism is out of control."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC