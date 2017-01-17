Trump moves to weaken Obamacare after...

Trump moves to weaken Obamacare after Democrats stage silent protest at inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats attending Donald Trump's inauguration wore blue buttons advertising their support for the Affordable Care Act , which the new president has promised to repeal and replace. While he never mentioned the act known as Obamacare in his inaugural address , Trump immediately took steps Friday that could weaken the law, issuing an executive order telling federal agencies to adjust its provisions "to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the act."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina... 12 hr Mothra 14
News Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean... 17 hr Advents 1
corey racist booker Jan 15 kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC