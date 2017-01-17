Trump moves to weaken Obamacare after Democrats stage silent protest at inauguration
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats attending Donald Trump's inauguration wore blue buttons advertising their support for the Affordable Care Act , which the new president has promised to repeal and replace. While he never mentioned the act known as Obamacare in his inaugural address , Trump immediately took steps Friday that could weaken the law, issuing an executive order telling federal agencies to adjust its provisions "to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the act."
