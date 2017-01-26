Trump Election Has Sparked New Jersey Activism
The inauguration of Donald Trump and the massive protest held the next day has spurred an increase in political activism in New Jersey. 1. In South Orange and Maplewood, two friendship circles held living room meetings and created new organizations, unaware of what the other was doing.
