Top New Jersey lawmakers join rally to save 'Obamacare'
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a raucous rally in Newark to oppose Republican efforts to dismantle and replace President Barack Obama's health care law. Several high-ranking Democrats - including New Jersey's two U.S. senators, Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, and several members of its Congressional delegation - were among those taking part in the rally staged at the Robert Treat Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey racist booker
|8 hr
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC