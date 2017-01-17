Top New Jersey lawmakers join rally to save 'Obamacare'

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a raucous rally in Newark to oppose Republican efforts to dismantle and replace President Barack Obama's health care law. Several high-ranking Democrats - including New Jersey's two U.S. senators, Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and several members of its Congressional delegation - were among those taking part in the rally staged at the Robert Treat Hotel.

