Thousands of New Jersey women head Washington for Women's March inaugural protest
Tens of thousands of marchers from New Jersey are heading to Washington D.C. this weekend to rally in support of women and to protest President-elect Donald Trump. Dena Jaborska and her 9-year-old daughter Olivia will travel to Washington for the march.
