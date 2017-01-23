Thousands lose power, major roads flo...

Thousands lose power, major roads flooding as nor'easter batters NJ

14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The nor'easter that started barreling its way through New Jersey has left thousands of people in the dark and those that are trying to get home navigating through flooded roads. More than 14,000 people across the state were without power in the early evening.

