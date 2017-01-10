the Irish Tenors with Members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Bergen Performing Arts Center located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey presents The Irish Tenors with members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra-Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8PM. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at 201.227.1030.The Irish Tenors The Irish Tenors powerful vocal line-up of Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan are unquestionably the leading brand of this genre.
