Bergen Performing Arts Center located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey presents The Irish Tenors with members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra-Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8PM. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at 201.227.1030.The Irish Tenors The Irish Tenors powerful vocal line-up of Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan are unquestionably the leading brand of this genre.

