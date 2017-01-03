Tech firms making big bucks in the Garden State
New Jersey businesses take up 17 spots on Deloitte's list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. The group's Technology Fast 500 bases its rankings on companies' percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.
