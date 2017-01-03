Sizing up the 17 possible candidates ...

Sizing up the 17 possible candidates running for N.J. governor in 2017

At least one thing is certain about the 2017 race to become New Jersey's next governor: Voters will have plenty of choices. A number of high-profile names have announced they run after flirting with a campaign: Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, state Sen. Raymond Lesniak, and state Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

