SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2017 - AGRX . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey.

