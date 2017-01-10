SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2017 - AGRX . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey.

