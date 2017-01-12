School opens new STEAM lab, room for ...

School opens new STEAM lab, room for families to do laundry

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK - If Camden Street Schoo l's principal Samuel Garrison had to describe his campus in a phrase, it'd be this: "We're the school that cares, that's who we are," he said. On Monday the Central Ward school officially launched its new "cares room" which offers parents free use of a brand new washer and dryer, provides donated clothes and shoes for students who need them and a space for families to read or play together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker Sun kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC