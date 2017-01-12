School opens new STEAM lab, room for families to do laundry
NEWARK - If Camden Street Schoo l's principal Samuel Garrison had to describe his campus in a phrase, it'd be this: "We're the school that cares, that's who we are," he said. On Monday the Central Ward school officially launched its new "cares room" which offers parents free use of a brand new washer and dryer, provides donated clothes and shoes for students who need them and a space for families to read or play together.
The Jersey Journal
