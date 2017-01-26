There are on the Reuters story from 12 hrs ago, titled RPT-Republican ideas for healthcare reforms could spell trouble for U.S. states. In it, Reuters reports that:

Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain. That is because a key component of the 2010 law allowed states to expand Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income Americans, and collect extra dollars that came with expansion.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.