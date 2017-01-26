Roxey Ballet to perform 'Cinderella' May 6-7
Roxey Ballet of Lambertville, New Jersey's preeminent contemporary dance company, is proud to present "Cinderella" at The College of New Jersey on May 6 and 7. One of the most loved stories of all time, this classical, family-friendly production is accessible to all audiences. Enjoy the story of the stepsisters' comic antics, some fairy dust, a handsome prince, and an ill-treated servant girl who, against all odds, finds true love.
