Rogers makes case to Skylands Tea Party in run for governor
Attempting to separate himself from a crowded field, Republican Steven L. Rogers, of Nutley, made his way to Sussex County to speak to the local Tea Party group and made his pitch for why he should be New Jersey's 56th governor. The 65-year-old, two-term Nutley commissioner, former Nutley and East Orange police officer, U.S. Air Force veteran, U.S. Navy Reserves lieutenant commander in the Office of Naval Intelligence, ex-deputy director Intelligence Support Group for Homeland Security and ex-deputy chief of staff for a FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force said he has the qualifications and experience required that none of his opponents -- Republican or Democrat -- have.
