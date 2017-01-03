Rain and fog to be followed by Arctic blast, possible snow
Motorists in New Jersey could face a messy ride home from work Tuesday evening, with pockets of heavy rain and areas of dense fog cutting down on visibility , according to the National Weather Service. Once that's all over, by Wednesday morning, the Garden State will face one more day of warm January temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 40s to mid-50s.
